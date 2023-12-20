The man who allegedly harassed a South Korean vlogger in Maharashtra’s Pune has been arrested, India Today reported on Wednesday.

The vlogger faced harassment while recording a video in the Ravet locality of Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The incident reportedly happened in November, but the vlogger posted the video on YouTube on December 12.

NDTV quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police Satish Mane as saying that the accused man was arrested after the video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

The video showed him putting his hand around the vlogger’s neck and misbehaving with her when she was interacting with shopkeepers and customers at a market.

The vlogger is then heard saying “they really like to hug”. “Let’s run away [from] here,” she added.

In November 2022, two men were arrested for harassing and stalking another South Korean vlogger in Mumbai.