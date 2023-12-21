The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a supplementary chargesheet against human rights organisation Amnesty International India, its former executive director Aakar Patel, and six other individuals in a case about alleged violations of foreign funding rules, PTI reported on Thursday.

The supplementary chargesheet has been filed against Patel, Amnesty International India Private Limited (AIIPL), Indians For Amnesty International Trust, AIIPL’s former directors Shobha Mathai, Nandini Anand Basappa and Minar Vasudeo Pimple, AIIPL’s head of operations Mohan Premananda Mundkur and its authorised signatory Raj Kishor Kapil.

The accused persons have been charged under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has said that the Amnesty International India Foundation Trust was given permission in 2011-’12 for receiving foreign contributions from the Amnesty International-United Kingdom. However, the permission was cancelled following adverse inputs from the security agencies.

The agency alleged that the Indians for Amnesty International Trust and the Amnesty International India Private Limited were then formed in 2012-’13 and 2013-’14 to “escape the FCRA [Foreign Contribution Regulation Act] route”.

For non-profits in India to receive foreign funds, they must to be registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Amnesty International India said that it stands in compliance with Indian and international law. The group had said its “lawful fundraising model” was being portrayed as money laundering because Amnesty India had challenged the “government’s grave inactions and excesses”.