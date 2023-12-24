The district president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in Bihar’s Siwan was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

Police said that Arif Jamal, 30, was shot at when he was standing near a food stall in the Qutub Chhapar village under Hussainganj police station. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The police have set up a Special Investigations Team to probe the killing. “We are trying to find out the motive behind the murder,” said Shailesh Kumar Gupta, the Siwan superintendent of police.

Jamal, who ran a non-governmental organisation, had contested the 2015 Assembly elections.

“Arif Jamal had been a non-controversial and upright leader making his mark politically,” said Adil Hasan Azad, a party spokesperson. “We want the police to investigate the matter thoroughly.”