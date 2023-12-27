The Congress on Wednesday announced that party MP Rahul Gandhi will lead a Bharat Nyay Yatra, or India Justice March, from January 14 to March 20.

Gandhi will travel in a bus but also walk short stretches, covering 6,200 kms across 14 states – Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The march will start from Imphal in Manipur after being flagged off by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. It will end in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

𝗕𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗧 𝗡𝗬𝗔𝗬 𝗬𝗔𝗧𝗥𝗔



This exercise will be similar to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, or Unite India March, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and covered over 3,000 kms before concluding in Srinagar on January 30.

Gandhi had raised issues of economic inequality, social polarisation and authoritarianism during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference in Delhi. The Bharat Nyay Yatra will highlight issues of economic, social and political injustice.

“On December 21, the Congress Working Committee unanimously gave an opinion that Rahul Gandhi should start a yatra from East to West,” said Venugopal. “Rahul Gandhi agreed to fulfill the wishes of [the committee].”

