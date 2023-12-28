An additional chief secretary-level inquiry will be conducted into the death of a man who was questioned in connection with a grenade blast in Assam’s Jorhat district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

A blast had taken place near an Army camp in Jorhat on December 14. No casualty was reported in the incident. The banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) claimed responsibility for the blast on the next day.

Rumel Asom, a member of the outfit’s publicity wing, said they carried out the attack to protest Assam director general of police repeatedly calling the ULFA’s “long struggle as a law and order issue”.

Following this, a 24-year-old man identified as Dipankar Gogoi was picked up by the police on suspicion of being associated with the banned outfit. He was called for interrogation to the police station for four days, reported India Today.

On Tuesday, Gogoi’s body was found behind his house. His family alleged that he died by suicide because of harassment by the police.

Sarma announced on Wednesday that the high-level inquiry into his death will be completed within 30 days.

The Government of Assam will institute an additional Chief Secretary-level inquiry into the death of Mr. Dipankar Gogoi, son of Mr. Khagen Gogoi, from GariKuri Brinasayak Gaon, Titabar on 26/12/23. The inquiry will be concluded within 30 days. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 27, 2023

This comes after Director General of Police GP Singh said on Tuesday that the Assam Police will also conduct an inquiry into Gogoi’s death.

Singh said in a social media post that the inspector general of police, eastern range will conduct the inquiry. The investigation will focus on the “procedural part, analysing the CCTV footage of police station and contents of report of medical examination at the time of release after questioning etc”.

“Assam Police remains committed to follow procedures as laid down in law while taking action against criminal and terrorist activities,” said Singh.