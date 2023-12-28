The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Migration and Mobility Agreement between India and Italy under which the it send 12,000 non-seasonal and 8,000 seasonal workers to the European country annually.

According to the Centre, the agreement has locked in the current Italian visa regime including mechanisms for post-study job opportunities, internships and professional trainings under the existing labour mobility pathways of the Flows Decree.

The Flow Decree is an annual provision offered by the Italian government establishing the maximum number of non-European Union citizens who can enter Italy for work reasons for both seasonal and non-seasonal labour and to initiate autonomous activities.

Seasonal workers have temporary employment as they get work during certain times of the year, while non-seasonal workers are provided a permanent or regular position by their employers.

Under the latest agreement, Italy has reserved a quota of 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 non seasonal Indian workers for 2023, 2024 and 2025. The total reserved quota stands at 12,000 for non-seasonal workers.

Additionally, Rome has reserved a quota of 3,000, 4,000 and 5,000 seasonal Indian workers for 2023, 2024 and 2025 under the current Flows Decree. The total reserved quota stands at 8,000 for seasonal workers.

The agreement also allows Indian students studying in the European country to stay in Italy for up to 12 months to acquire professional experience after completing their studies.

The agreement has drawn sharp reaction from Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale who said that it shows lack of job opportunities for Indians in India.

“The level of unemployment in India is so bad under the Modi government that we’re now exporting Indian laborers to other countries,” Gokhale said. “Is this the sign of a ‘vishwaguru’?”

Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy shows that the share of youth (aged 15-29) in the workforce dropped sharply from 25% in 2016-’17 to 17% in 2022-’23. In contrast, for those aged above 45, the share has gone up from 37% to 49%.

Pranjul Bhandari, the chief India economist at HSBC, estimates that while India will need to create 70 million jobs over the next decade, it will only end up with 24 million.

