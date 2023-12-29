The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names for appointment of chief justices of the High Courts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Gauhati, Jharkhand and Allahabad to the Union government, The Indian Express reported.

The three-member collegium, consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai, noted that posts in the High Courts are lying vacant either due to promotion or retirement of current chief justices.

It recommended that Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, the senior-most judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court, be appointed as the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court. Shrivastava is currently functioning as the acting chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court after its former Chief Justice Augustine George Masih was elevated to the Supreme Court.

The collegium suggested the name of Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice Sheel Nagu for appointment as the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court where the seat is vacant after its Chief Justice Justice Ravi Shankar Jha retired.

It also recommended the name of Justice Arun Bhansali of the Rajasthan High Court as the chief justice of Allahabad High Court, where the top office fell vacant following the retirement of Justice Pritinker Diwaker.

Rajasthan High Court judge Justice Vijay Bishnoi has been recommended to be appointed as chief justice of Gauhati High Court High Court, where the vacancy arose after Justice Sandeep Mehta was elevated to the Supreme Court.

The collegium noted that the chief justice’s post at Jharkhand High Court would soon fall vacant as incumbent Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra is retiring. Here, the collegium recommended the name of Justice BR Sarangi, who is a judge of the Orissa High Court.