Six workers were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a gloves factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly known as Aurangabad, in Maharashtra on Sunday, reported NDTV.

Workers said that the factory was closed and that they were sleeping inside it when the fire broke out around 2.15 am.

“10-15 workers were sleeping inside the building when the fire broke out,” one of the workers told ANI. “Some managed to escape, but at least five were trapped inside.”

Officials said that the fire was brought under control by morning. The exact cause behind the fire has not been ascertained yet.