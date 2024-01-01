An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck central Japan on Monday, data from the United States Geological Survey showed.

The quake, with the epicentre 42 kms northeast of the Anamizu town in the Ishikawa prefecture, prompted a tsunami warning for a large portion of the country’s western coast. The tsunami alert was applicable in Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama, Fukui and Yamagata prefectures and the northern part of the Hyogo prefecture.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned the waves from the tsunami could reach as high as five metres.

The scale of damage and casualties was not immediately clear.

The quake around 4.10 pm local time was shallow with a depth of 10 kms, the United States Geological Survey said. Shallow earthquakes tend to be more destructive.

Tremors from the quake were also reported from different parts of the country including capital Tokyo.