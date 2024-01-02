At least 30 people have died as rescuers scrambled to find survivors of a wave of 155 earthquakes that hit Japan on the New Year’s eve, AFP reported.

The biggest quake was of 7.6 magnitude, with the epicentre 42 kilometres northeast of Anamizu town in the Ishikawa prefecture, triggering a tsunami that toppled buildings, caused a major port fire and tore apart roads.

“It was such a powerful jolt,” Tsugumasa Mihara, a 73-year-old resident, told AFP as he queued with hundreds of others for water in the town of Shika. “What a terrible way to start the year.”

155 earthquakes in Japan in one day, 24 dead, this is a scary sight Japan needs help from the world.#Tsunami #JapanTsunami

#Japan #earthquakejapan pic.twitter.com/08rEaDs4xF — Berlin (@Toxicity_______) January 2, 2024

Local authorities put the death count at 30, half of them in the Wajima city in Ishikawa. The authorities added that the number was expected to rise.

“Very extensive damage has been confirmed, including numerous casualties, building collapses and fires,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after a disaster response meeting. “We have to race against time to search for and rescue victims of the disaster.”

The quake has left tens of thousands of households without power as temperatures plummeted to freezing degrees. Many cities were without running water.

Japan has been hit since Monday by 155 earthquakes including a 7.6-magnitude jolt and another over 6, the Japan Meteorological Office said. Most of the quakes had a magnitude greater than 3 and while the strength has gradually moderated, six strong jolts were still felt early… pic.twitter.com/Krrz2jHTta — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 2, 2024

The first quake, which struck around 4.10 pm local time on Tuesday, was shallow, with a depth of 10 kilometres, the United States Geological Survey said. Shallow earthquakes tend to be more destructive.

Tremors from the quake were also reported from different parts of the country, including the capital, Tokyo.

The disaster prompted a tsunami alert for Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama, Fukui and Yamagata prefectures and the northern part of Hyogo prefecture. However, later, Japan dropped the alert but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.