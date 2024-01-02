Five crew members of a Japanese coast guard aircraft died on Tuesday after the plane collided with a Japan Airlines flight on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japan Airlines aircraft, an Airbus A350, caught fire soon after it landed and collided with the coast guard plane.

The Japanese coast guard plane was carrying six persons as it was preparing to fly to Niigata city on the country’s western coast for earthquake relief, NHK reported. Only one crew member had been evacuated from the coast guard aircraft.

Meanwhile, all 379 passengers and crew on board the Japan Airlines aircraft were safely evacuated. The flight, JL516, was coming from Hokkaido to Tokyo.

Efforts were under way to extinguish the fire. The airport had closed all its runways after the incident, reported Reuters.

WATCH: A huge fire on the tarmac at #Tokyo’s Haneda airport when a Japan Airlines jet collided with a #Japan Coast Guard aircraft, according to NHK. Thankfully all 379 passengers and crew on board the flight (arriving from Sapporo) were safely evacuated with no injuries. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/Td3C6798uO — Janis Mackey Frayer (@janisfrayer) January 2, 2024

Tuesday’s incident comes a day after a wave of 155 earthquakes hit Japan. At least 48 persons had died.

The biggest quake was of 7.6 magnitude, with the epicentre 42 kilometres northeast of Anamizu town on the Noto Peninsula in the Ishikawa prefecture, triggering a tsunami. The earthquakes toppled buildings, caused a major fire at a port and tore apart roads.

