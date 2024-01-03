Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Wednesday again skip summons by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor policy case, reported ANI.

The Aam Aadmi Party said Kejriwal was ready to cooperate with the investigation, but claimed that the agency’s notice was illegal. “Their intention is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal,” the party alleged. “They want to stop him from election campaign [for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls].”

#WATCH | Visuals from outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate today. pic.twitter.com/isTKur2PtR — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

The central agency had issued the summons to Kejriwal on December 22 to appear for questioning on January 3. This was the third time the central agency had summoned the Aam Aadmi Party chief in the matter. Kejriwal had skipped the last two summons as well.

The Enforcement Directorate’s case is based on a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation that has alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party modified the liquor excise policy to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.

The Enforcement Directorate has also claimed that members of a so-called South Group had paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party through businessman Vijay Nair.

Two senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders – Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh – are currently in jail in connection with the case. The party and its leaders have denied the allegations.

