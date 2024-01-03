The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by Neelam Azad, one of the persons accused in the Parliament security breach case, seeking to be released from police custody, Bar and Bench reported.

A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain said that the petition of habeas corpus was not maintainable as Azad had already filed a bail application before a trial court.

In a breach of Parliament security, two men – Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma – had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery and opened gas canisters on December 13. Outside Parliament, Azad and a man identified as Amol Shinde had opened smoke canisters and shouted “stop dictatorship” slogans.

The police arrested all four of them along with two other men named Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat and booked them under the anti-terror provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The police have told a city court that the security breach was a “well-planned conspiracy”.

Last week, Azad had moved the High Court challenging the legality of the trial court order passed on December 21 that extended her remand in police custody.

In her plea, Azad had said that she was not allowed to consult legal practitioners of her choice to defend her during the proceedings. But the High Court had said that no such grounds for violation of fundamental rights were made out.

