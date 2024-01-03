The chief public relations officer of the Central Railway who revealed the cost of selfie booths featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to a Right to Information query, was transferred last week, The Times of India reported on Wednesday.

The official, identified as Shivraj Manaspure, was transferred on December 29. He was allegedly not given any reason for the action and was also not informed where his new posting is, the newspaper reported. The transfer order comes seven months after he had taken charge of his post.

As per a Right to Information reply, the Centre has approved expenditure of Rs 6.25 lakh on each permanent 3D selfie booth and Rs 1.25 lakh on each temporary booth. In total, the Centre is spending Rs 1.62 crore on setting up photo booths at railway stations where the public can take selfies with images of Modi.

The Central Railway has installed selfie booths featuring Modi across 50 railway stations in five divisions: Mumbai, Bhusaval, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur.

The Right to Information query had been filed by Ajay Bose, a retired railway official. The applicant said that the Northern Railway, Southern Railway and the Western Railways had not revealed the total expenditure on the selfie booths.

“The information from CR [Central Railway] was supplied by deputy GM Abhay Mishra, but the CPRO has been shunted out,” Bose told The Times of India.

Manaspure has been replaced by Swapnil D Nila, who told the newspaper that the decision was not due to the Right to Information reply.

The information provided in response to the Right to Information query had led to criticism from the Opposition Congress. MP Shashi Tharoor had called the selfie booths a “shameless self-promotion” by Modi at the cost of the taxpayer.