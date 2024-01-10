Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the Central government of insulting seven crore Kannadigas by rejecting the state’s tableau for the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

The Centre had initially rejected the state’s tableau last year too but later allowed it to be showcased. The Bharatiya Janata Party was in power at the time in the state.

On Tuedsay, Siddaramaiah, in a post on X, said the tableau was included last year “keeping Karnataka elections in mind”.

The Congress MLA said that his government sent several tableaux featuring the contributions of Mysore king Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, Kittur queen Chennamma and Vijayanagara empire’s chieftan Nadaprabhu Kempegowda along with proposals to showcase the state’s rich nature and Brand Bengaluru, a government initiative.

“However, the central committee rejected our request, depriving us of the opportunity to introduce the nation to our state’s immense achievements and exemplary figures,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Central Government has insulted the seven crore Kannadigas by denying the opportunity for the state's tableau at the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26th. Karnataka faced similar situation even last year as our state’s tableau was initially rejected.… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 9, 2024

He alleged the fact that the Congress government is in power in the state seemed to be a concerning factor for the Bhartiya Janata Party-led Central government.

“From the devolution of tax and injustice in drought relief to the sale of banks, ports and airports built by Kannadigas, the Central government is constantly attacking Kannadigas with political malice,” Siddaramaiah alleged. “Now, by denying the state the opportunity in the tableau presentation, it has attacked our identity again.”

He said that the BJP MPs from Karnataka were allegedly “not questioning this injustice” and called them “puppets” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the residents of Karnataka were enraged by the “continuous injustice”, adding that the Central government “should immediately correct its mistake and rectify the injustice done to Karnataka” by allowing the state to participate in the tableau presentation.

Karnataka’s tableaux have been showcased in the Republic Day Parade for 14 consecutive years. Last year’s tableau from the state was themed women’s empowerment.