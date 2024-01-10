The Manipur government on Wednesday denied permission to the Congress to launch its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal’s Palace Ground, citing law and order concerns, the party said.

The march, which begins on January 14 and ends on March 20, will be led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Earlier the march was scheduled to begin from the Palace Ground in Imphal East district and conclude in Mumbai.

However, on Wednesday, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee led by its president K Meghachandra Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state has rejected permission for the venue.

“The Chief Minister has declined to issue the ‘ground permission’ for launching the rally scheduled on January 14,” K Meghachandra Singh said, reported The Indian Express. “The only reason he gave was the fragile law and order situation.”

He added that the party will now start the march from a different venue.

Since May 3, the northeastern state has been marred by ethnic violence between the Kukis and the Meities. Over 200 people have been killed in the state since the ethnic conflict started and nearly 60,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes.

“Unfortunately, today, we got information that the government of Manipur declined to hold the yatra in Palace ground Imphal,” Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters. “Today morning, our former chief minister Ibobi Singh and PCC [Pradesh Congress Committee] president again met the Chief Minister of Manipur for requesting to hold the yatra in Palace ground. He told that we are not in position to give permission for the ground.”

He claimed that the march would not be a political one and that the Congress will not politicise the matter.

“Earlier also Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur during the period of violence,” Venugopal said. “Our request is to make peaceful Manipur. When we are starting a yatra from east to west how can we avoid Manipur? Then what message we are giving to the people of the country?”