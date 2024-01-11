Three of the four missing Meitei men were found dead near the Haotak Phailen village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Thursday, reported the Imphal Free Press.

The men are from Kumbi in the Bishnupur district.

The four men went missing on Wednesday when they had gone to fetch firewood, a senior police official told Scroll. They have been identified as Anand Singh, Dara Singh, Ibomcha Singh and Romen Singh, PTI quoted the police as saying.

Meanwhile, a gunfight broke out in the Haotak Phailen village on Thursday, resulting in over 100 women, children and elderly fleeing to safer areas.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since early May. Over 200 people have been killed since the conflict broke out and nearly 67,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes.

