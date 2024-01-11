The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the medical bail by six months granted to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money-laundering case, PTI reported.

Malik, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February 2022 in the money-laundering case involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

In August, the top court granted Malik bail on medical grounds for two months. He had pleaded that he needs to be treated in a hospital for a kidney disease and other ailments.

In October, the court extended the bail by three months.

He had moved the Supreme Court after his plea for relief on medical grounds was rejected by a lower court in November 2022 and then by the Bombay High Court in July.

While hearing the application for extension of bail, the top court had earlier observed that Malik’s health condition has not improved since he was granted bail on medical grounds in August.

The Enforcement Directorate’s inquiry against Malik is based on a case filed by the National Investigation Agency against Ibrahim, his sister Haseena Parkar and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The central agency has alleged that Malik bought approximately three acres of land in Mumbai’s Kurla in 1999 and paid Rs 85 lakh, including Rs 55 lakh in cash between 1999 and 2005, to Dawood’s sister. According to the Enforcement Directorate, the property had been usurped from its original owners and sold to Malik in connivance with members of the “gang”, referring to Dawood’s aides.