The Karnataka Police have arrested two men for assaulting an interfaith couple staying in a hotel in Haveri district, reported NDTV on Thursday.

The attack took place on January 7 when a group of six men barged into the couple’s hotel room and assaulted them. A video showed the men abusing and thrashing the couple, reported India Today.

In another video, the men are seen removing the hijab from the woman’s face to reveal her identity, reported NDTV.

Following the incident, the couple lodged a complaint at the Hanagal police station.

“Two arrests have been made and we are further identifying the accused,” Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar told India Today. “We will arrest three to four more people soon.”

The police official said that the men were not part of any organisation.

“Initially it was an assault case and we arrested two people,” Kumar told the news channel. “However, based on the statement of the victims, we are looking to add sections such as kidnapping, outraging the modesty of a woman, assaulting a woman and attempt to murder.”

This comes a day after the Karnataka Police arrested seven men in Belagavi district for assaulting two cousins after the group mistook them for an interfaith couple, reported The Indian Express. The police also detained two minors in this case.