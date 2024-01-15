Nearly 40% of all jobs globally could potentially be affected by artificial intelligence, or AI, according to a recent analysis by the International Monetary Fund.

The analysis, published as a staff discussion note on Sunday, stated that around 60% of jobs in advanced economies are “highly exposed” to artificial intelligence. These markets will “experience the benefits and pitfalls of artificial intelligence sooner than emerging markets”, said the note.

To measure the risk that AI poses to job markets, the analysis considered the factor of “AI complementarity”. It stated that AI would not necessarily render jobs obsolete but could enhance productivity through integration.

“AI complementarity suggests that...about half [of jobs] may be negatively affected by AI while the rest could benefit,” said the note.

Taking this into account, it stated that there is a pattern of high-income jobs being more susceptible to change by artificial intelligence. “The correlation between earnings and potential complementarity...suggests that AI’s gains will likely disproportionately accrue to higher-income earners, especially in countries such as India,” said the note.

In India, which is categorised as an emerging market, the note cited data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey to state that 26% of jobs are highly exposed to artificial intelligence. It said that most jobs in India fall in the low-exposure category since a majority of workers in the country are “craftspeople, skilled agricultural workers, and low-skilled, or ‘elementary’ workers.”

India was also found to be an exception to a global trend wherein jobs being held by women are more likely to be impacted by artificial intelligence as compared to men. “[This] may be attributed to high shares of women in agricultural jobs, especially in countries where the farming sector is large [for example, India],” the note stated.

The note also said that professionals, managers, clerical support workers, technicians and those working in service and sales jobs face the highest risk from artificial intelligence in India.

In a blog post about the findings of the analysis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasised the need to draft a “set of policies to safely leverage the vast potential of AI” in both advanced and emerging markets.

“In most scenarios, AI will likely worsen overall inequality, a troubling trend that policymakers must proactively address to prevent the technology from further stoking social tensions,” Georgiva wrote.

