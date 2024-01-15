Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday took to social media platform X to caution the public against a deepfake video featuring his likeness that has gone viral after being used to promote an online gaming app.

Deepfake technology uses artificial intelligence software to manipulate audio and video with the help of artificial intelligence software to depict people saying or doing things that they never said or did. The content is made to appear as realistic as possible and is usually used with malicious intent.

The video shows a likeness of Tendulkar talking about how easy it is for individuals to make money through the application that can easily be downloaded onto most phones.

These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers.



Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the… pic.twitter.com/4MwXthxSOM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2024

“These videos are fake,” Tendulkar asserted. “It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Requesting everyone to report videos, ads and apps like these in large numbers.”

This was the latest in a string of similar videos in India featuring deepfakes, such as that of Infosys chief Narayana Murthy endorsing a mobile trading application, and that of journalist Ravish Kumar promoting a purported medicine for diabetes.

The proliferation of deepfakes has also elicited worried comments from Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who called them a threat to free and fair elections.

The minister’s comments came days after the Centre issued an advisory to all social media platforms to comply with the Information Technology Rules amid “growing concerns around misinformation powered by AI-deepfakes”.

On November 18, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw had warned social media platforms that the safe harbour immunity clause under the Information Technology Act would not apply if they did not take steps to remove deepfakes.

