A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Neelam Azad, one of those accused in the Parliament security breach case, reported Bar and Bench.

The police have arrested six persons in the case and booked them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The other five accused persons are Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat.

On December 13, Sharma and Manoranjan D had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery and opened gas canisters. Outside Parliament, Azad and Shinde had opened smoke canisters and shouted “stop dictatorship”.

The Delhi Police opposed Azad’s bail plea, saying that there was ample evidence to show her complicity, and that her release would be detrimental to the investigation. The police also told the court that the nature and the gravity of the offence prevents Azad from seeking bail at this stage.

Except Azad, the other accused persons have granted their consent to be administered a polygraph test, or a lie detection test.

On December 28, the Delhi Police had sought permission from a court in the national capital to conduct the test on all six persons.



Azad had also moved a habeas corpus petition that sought protection against illegal and arbitrary detention before the Delhi High Court. The court, however, dismissed the plea on the grounds that she had moved a bail application before the trial court.

