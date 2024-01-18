At least six school children died after a boat carrying 27 students overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Gujarat’s Vadodara city on Thursday, PTI reported.

The students of a private school were at the Harni Lake for a picnic.

“I have just learnt that six children died after a boat carrying school students overturned in a lake,” Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor told PTI. “Rescue operations are underway. The National Disaster Response Force and the fire brigade personnel are on the job along with other agencies.”

A few residents rescued some children before fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot, Vadodara’s chief fire officer Parth Brahmbhatt told the news agency.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that he has instructed the administration in the district to provide immediate relief and treatment to those rescued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the dead and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50,000 to them.

“Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara,” Modi said in a tweet. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the deaths of the students were heart-rending.

“Many students are still reported missing in this accident,” Kharge said. “Gujarat government and administration are requested to expedite the relief and rescue operations and make every possible effort to save the lives of the students. In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and express our deepest condolences.”