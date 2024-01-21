A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia till February 3 in connection with the liquor policy case, reported NDTV.

The court also reserved its order on a bail application of Sarvesh Mishra, a close aide of Singh and an accused person in the case.

Singh was arrested on October 4 after the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at his home. Sisodia was arrested on February 26.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate have accused Sisodia of involvement in alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped liquor policy. The Aam Aadmi Party leader was arrested on February 26.

The central investigative agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi modified the liquor excise policy to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers. Sisodia handled 18 portfolios at the time, including the excise department.

The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that members of a so-called South Group had paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party through businessman Vijay Nair. The agency also alleged that the “South Group secured uninhibited access, attained stakes in established wholesale businesses and multiple retail zones [over and above what was allowed in the policy]”.