The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, the largest public hospital in India, has reversed its decision to shut down non-critical services on Monday till 2.30 pm to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On Saturday, the medical facility had announced that it would observe a half-day, barring for emergency services, in accordance with a Centre’s order to mark the Ayodhya event. The decision faced criticism on social media from the public and Opposition party members after which the hospital reversed its decision.

“The outpatient department shall remain open to attend to patients with appointments in order to prevent any inconvenience to them,” the Union government-run hospital said in a statement marked “most immediate” on Sunday.

Other Union government-run hospitals in Delhi, namely Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital, are yet to reverse their decisions to shut non-critical services for half a day on Monday.

AIIMS, New Delhi clarifies that all clinical services will remain open on 22nd January 2024 to provide seamless and uninterrupted #PatientCare#सर्वेभवन्तुसुखिनः @MoHFW_INDIA @mansukhmandviya #AyushmaanBhav pic.twitter.com/hrg5QltpsY — AIIMS, New Delhi (@aiims_newdelhi) January 21, 2024

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi remarked on social media, “All those who say what’s the big deal, I request you’ll to visit the OPDs [Outpatient Department] and emergency services offered by these hospitals and how people from far flung towns queue up for days, not merely a few hours for getting their advise/treatment.”

Hello humans



Please don’t go into a medical emergency on 22nd , and if you do schedule it for post 2pm since AIIMS Delhi is taking time off to welcome Maryada Purushottam Ram



PS: However, wonder if Lord Ram would agree that health services are disrupted to welcome him.



Hey… pic.twitter.com/efNjX9B0VO — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 20, 2024

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that such a decision would have never occurred in “Ram rajya”, the idea of a nationalist utopia popularised by Mahatma Gandhi and later adopted by Hindutva groups as a political tool against secularism.

Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale remarked: “The poor and dying can wait because priority is given to Modi’s desperation for cameras and PR.”

India’s largest Govt Hospital AIIMS Delhi will remain closed till 2:30pm on Monday.



There’s literally people sleeping outside in the cold at AIIMS gates waiting for an appointment.



The poor & dying can wait because priority is given to Modi’s desperation for cameras & PR. pic.twitter.com/D8yUjGtHzL — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 20, 2024

“It’s totally unacceptable no matter how important an occasion be to shut down AIIMS or any hospital, clinic or essential services,” said K Sujatha Rao, a former Union secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said on X. “This is very wrong and nothing short of a crude and brazen abuse of power. Shameful.”

It's totally unacceptable no matter how important an occasion be to shut down AIIMS or any hospital,clinic or essential services. This is very wrong and nothing short of a crude and brazen abuse of power. Shameful. Karma will hit us. — healthiswealth (@sujakrao) January 21, 2024

A report in The Wire had estimated that the move to shut non-critical services at AIIMS would have affected 13,000 appointments in its outpatient department and more than 7,000 routine surgeries and laboratory services.

