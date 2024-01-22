The police in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Sunday took 15 persons in custody and fired tear gas shells after stones were thrown at a Hindu procession ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, PTI reported.

The procession was held in the Kheralu town on the eve of the inauguration of the temple.

“We fired three teargas shells to control the crowd,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (Gandhinagar range) Virendra Singh Yadav said, according to The Indian Express. “The process to register an FIR [first information report] is on. There have been no casualties. The situation was brought to normalcy within 10 minutes.”

Fifteen persons were taken into custody after a “combing operation” in the area, the deputy inspector general said. The situation there is now peaceful and patrolling has been intensified, the official added.