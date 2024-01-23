The Enforcement Directorate on Monday issued fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case, PTI reported.

The case pertains to an alleged land scam linked to the ownership of a 7.16-acre land parcel in Ranchi. The central agency has alleged that the land was acquired through “proceeds of crime” involving illegal sale of Army land, The Indian Express reported.

Thirteen persons, including Indian Administrative Service officer Chhavi Ranjan and Kolkata-based businessman Amit Agrawal, have already been arrested in the case.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader has been asked to record his statement in the money laundering case between January 27 and January 31.

The fresh summons came two days after Soren was questioned for seven hours by the central agency at his home.

Soren had earlier skipped seven summons issued by the central agency and had agreed for questioning when the eighth summons was sent.

Soon after the questioning on Saturday, Soren accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre of conspiring to topple his government in the state, reported The Indian Express.

“An Adivasi has become the chief minister with your support, with the blessings of Adivasis and Moolvasis,” Soren told reporters. “These people [the BJP] can’t do anything politically, therefore they are trying to do things behind a veil. Whoever tries to topple this government will get toppled themselves.”