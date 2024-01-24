An Assam Rifles soldier on Wednesday allegedly shot at his colleagues, injuring six, before killing himself near the Indo-Myanmar border in south Manipur, according to a press release by the paramilitary force.

The six injured soldiers, who are all non-Manipuris, have been admitted to a military hospital.

The Assam Rifles stated that the incident “should not be correlated with the ongoing conflict, given the fact that none of the injured are from Manipur”.

“In light of the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, it is important to share the details of the incident transparently to dispel any potential rumours and avoid any speculation,” read the statement.

It said that an investigation into the incident had been ordered.

“All Assam Rifles battalions have mixed class composition including those belonging to various communities from Manipur,” it said. “All personnel have been staying and operating together despite polarization of society to maintain peace and stability in Manipur.”

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since early May. Over 200 people have been killed since the conflict broke out and nearly 67,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes.