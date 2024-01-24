The grandnephew of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in Mumbai on Wednesday in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank money-laundering case, PTI reported.

Rohit Pawar, the MLA from Karjat Jamkhed, was accompanied by party MP Supriya Sule, who dropped him off at the investigative agency’s office in Ballard Estate in South Mumbai.

Sharad Pawar and his relatives were booked in August 2019 in a money-laundering case in connection with the Rs 25,000-crore bank scam related to the sanctioning of illegal loans. The central agency’s decision to register a case came a month after the Bombay High Court ordered the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing to file a first information report against Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and 75 others in the alleged scam.

The Enforcement Directorate reported irregularities in the loans that were given to the cooperative sugar factories by the bank’s officials, who were allegedly associated with the owners of the establishments, reported the Hindustan Times.

Funds were reportedly provided even though the factories had weak financials, negative net worth, collaterals were not considered in several cases and additional facilities were granted without any justification.

On Wednesday, Rohit Pawar, while entering the Enforcement Directorate office, told reporters that he has cooperated with the investigating agency in the past and would do so in the future too.

“The officers are doing their job, whatever documents they have demanded, we have given to them,” Rohit Pawar said, reported PTI. “I will appear before them and give whatever information they are asking I will give them.”

The supporters of the Sharad Pawar faction held a demonstration outside the central agency’s office, which prompted the authorities to step up security around the premises, reported The Times of India.

On January 5, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on the premises of Baramati Agro, a company owned by Rohit Pawar in Aurangabad and some other locations.