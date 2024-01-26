A group of foreign correspondents based in India has expressed concern about a notice issued by the Union government to French journalist Vanessa Dougnac on January 18.

The Centre has alleged that Dougnac’s “malicious” work has created a “biased negative perception” of the country and asked her to explain why her Overseas Citizen of India card should not be withdrawn.

Overseas Citizenship of India is an immigration status that allows foreigners of Indian origin to live and work in India indefinitely. If someone loses their Overseas Citizenship of India status, they have to leave the country and apply for a visa to return.

On Friday, a group of 30 correspondents of international publications in India said that Dougnac has cooperated with the relevant authorities “to remove any misunderstandings”.

“While foreign correspondents have grappled with increased visa restrictions in recent years, our colleagues with OCI status have faced particular difficulty from new and often opaque administrative burdens, hampering their ability to work as a journalist,” they said.

The correspondents said they hoped Dougnac’s case would be resolved quickly “as it affects not only her livelihood but also her family life, and we request the Indian authorities to facilitate the vital work of a free press in line with India’s democratic traditions”.

Dougnac, who is married to an Indian and has been living in the country for 22 years, has till February 2 to respond to the Centre’s notice.

Issued by the Foreigners Registration Office under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the notice has alleged that the journalist’s reportage was “critical in manner that they create a biased negative perception about India”, reported The Print.

The notice also alleged that Dougnac’s work can “provoke disorder and disturb peace in certain sections of society”.

In her statement, Dougnac denied the allegations against her. “India is my home, a country which I deeply love and respect, and I have never engaged in any acts that are in any manner prejudicial to Indian interests as is being alleged,” she said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday that the notice served to Dougnac was related to “compliance with the rules and regulations of the country” and said it had nothing to do with “other aspects of journalism”, reported ANI.