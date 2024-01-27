The Centre on Saturday extended Z-plus security to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, hours after he staged a sit-in protest in Kollam district.

The Z-plus security category entitles a person with protection by the Central Reserve Police Force.

Khan staged a protest on the roadside at Nilamel in Kollam against the alleged failure of the state police to prevent a Student Federation of India black flag demonstration against him, reported The Hindu.

Earlier in the day, members of the Student Federation of India, the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), confronted Khan’s motorcade with black flags while shouting slogans. A few of the protestors allegedly also jumped in front of his car with flags, reported The Indian Express.

The group was protesting against the governor’s alleged interference in the appointments of vice-chancellors in state-funded universities. The protestors alleged that Khan was appointing candidates who have a connection with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Sangh Parivar, reported The Hindu.

The governor immediately stopped his car to confront the protestors. He also pulled up the police officials on site for allowing the protest.

“Will you allow protestors to muster along the Chief Minister’s route,” Khan asked a police official, reported The Hindu. “I hold you accountable for the failure.”

#WATCH | "I will not leave from here. Police is giving them protection, " says Governor Arif Mohammed Khan after SFI activists held a protest against him in Kollam. Police present on the spot https://t.co/nQHF9PWqpr pic.twitter.com/RHFFBRCh9s — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

He then sat on a protest outside a tea shop and demanded a copy of the first information report against the protestors.

He remained adamant even a police officials attempted to persuade Khan to continue his journey. According to The Indian Express, Khan had directed his staff members to contact the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The police officials presented to Khan copies of 17 first information reports naming 12 protestors.

“When I reached here, some people tried to hit my car,” he told reporters. “I had already said I have no problem if black flags are shown from a distance. But if somebody comes near my car, then I will get down.”

He also accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of promoting lawlessness in the state.

“It is the chief minister who is giving direction to police to give protection to these law-breakers,” he said. “Many of them are facing a number of criminal cases. Police are not to be blamed. The chief minister is giving protection to these people. They are the daily-wagers of the chief minister.”