Tensions arose in a village in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Sunday after panchayat officials removed a saffron flag with an image of Hindu deity Hanuman from government land, The Hindu reported.

The incident took place at the Keragodu village, about 20 kilometres away from the Mandya town.

On December 29, a local organisation named the Gowrishankar Seva Trust had approached the gram panchayat seeking permission to hoist the national flag and the Kannada flag. The gram panchayat gave them permission but laid down a condition that the organisation should not hoist political or religious flags.

However, on January 19, a saffron flag was hoisted on the premises, according to The Times of India. On Republic Day, panchayat officials took down the saffron flag and unfurled the tricolour there. They then brought the national flag down at dusk as per the practice.

On the morning of January 27, the saffron flag was back at the flagpole, which led to a confrontation between district officials and residents. The saffron flag was lowered on Sunday amid protests, and the tricolour was again hoisted there.

State Agriculture Minister and in charge of Mandya district N Cheluvarayaswamy said that according to the Constitution, only the tricolour should be hoisted on government premises. “It is wrong to take permission to hoist the national flag on government premises and hoist another flag,” he said, adding that there was no politics behind officials removing the saffron flag.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, on the other hand, accused the Congress government in the state of provoking Hindus, The Indian Express reported.

“They are doing this because of the Parliamentary election,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader alleged. “They did this during the Ram temple inauguration also. I strongly oppose this. I will go to Mandya and protest.”