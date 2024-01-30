The panchayat development officer of the Keragodu gram panchayat in Karnataka’s Mandya district was suspended on Monday, a day after tensions erupted in the village in connection with the removal of a saffron flag with the image of Hindu deity Hanuman, reported The Indian Express.

The district administration suspended Jeevan BM for dereliction of duty, adding that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him. The administration accused the official of allowing an organisation named Sri Gowrishankar Seva Trust to construct a flagpole on government land in violation of the law.

On December 29, the Gowrishankar Seva Trust had approached the gram panchayat seeking permission to hoist the national flag and the Kannada flag. The gram panchayat gave them permission but laid down a condition that the organisation should not hoist political or religious flags.

However, on January 19, a saffron flag was hoisted on the premises. On Republic Day, panchayat officials took down the saffron flag and unfurled the tricolour there. They then brought the national flag down at dusk as per the practice.

However, on January 27 morning, the saffron flag was back at the flagpole, which led to a confrontation between district officials and the residents. The saffron flag was lowered on Sunday amid protests, and the tricolour was again hoisted there.

The protests over #Mandya’s #Keragodu village #HanumanFlag pole row steps into third day.#BJP and #JDS jointly launched Padayatra from Keragodu village to Mandya district administration.



Police resorted to lathi charge as the crowd hurled stones and damaged a banner of the… pic.twitter.com/s4EEaA9eLN — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 29, 2024

According to Rule 210 of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act 1993, a gram panchayat cannot lease, sell or transfer immovable property without permission from the government, zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat.

The district administration’s order also said that although the trust was only allowed to raise the national or the state flag, the official did not take any action even after it hoisted the flag depicting Hanuman.

The situation had been tense in the village with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Congress-led Karnataka government of being anti-Hindu. Security was stepped up in the area as the BJP, Janata Dal (Secular) and Hindutva group Bajrang Dal joined the villagers in protesting the removal of the flag depicting Hanuman.

Due to the tense situation, district authorities also prohibited four or more persons from gathering in the Keragodu village under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the allegations by the BJP, saying that it was creating unnecessary conflicts, reported the Hindustan Times.

“They had only taken permission to host the national flag and the Kannada flag,” Siddaramaiah told reporters. “The district administration has taken action on this. Elections are coming so BJP is making this a political issue. I am a Hindu and I love all people. I believe in co-existence and tolerance.”

State Agriculture Minister and in charge of Mandya district N Cheluvarayaswamy said that there was no politics behind officials removing the saffron flag.