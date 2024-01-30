A court in Kerala’s Alappuzha district on Tuesday sentenced 15 convicts associated with the banned organisation Popular Front of India and its political wing Social Democratic Party of India for the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ranjith Sreenivas, The Indian Express reported.

Sreenivasan, the BJP’s state secretary of the Other Backward Caste Morcha, was killed in front of his family in Alappuzha on December 19, 2021.

The BJP leader was hacked to death hours after KS Shan, a Social Democratic Party of India leader in Alappuzha, was killed by men allegedly belonging to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party on the night of December 18.

The Centre banned the Popular Front of India on September 28, 2022, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.