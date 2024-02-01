Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the interim Budget for the financial year 2024-’25.

With the term of the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government ending in the coming months, a full Budget for the next fiscal will likely be presented in July, after a new government is sworn in.

An interim Budget only outlines the expected income and expenditure of the Centre for the upcoming financial year. Interim Budgets typically do not include significant policy changes or announcements of new major schemes.

Here are the key announcements from Sitharaman’s interim Budget: