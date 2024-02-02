Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday invited Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Champai Soren to take oath as the state’s chief minister, NDTV reported.

After his appointment as the chief minister, Soren will have ten days to prove his majority in the Assembly.

Earlier on Thursday, Soren had met the governor and urged him to expedite the process of appointing the new government.

“There is no government [in the state] for 18 hours,” he said in a letter to the governor. “There is a situation of confusion. Being the constitutional head, we expect you will soon take steps for the formation of a popular government.”

On Wednesday, party leader Hemant Soren had resigned as Jharkhand’s chief minister just before the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in a money-laundering case.

The party then asked Radhakrishnan to invite Champai Soren, a state Cabinet minister, to form the government.

Soren claims to have the support of 43 MLAs in the 81-seat Assembly.

Due to the governor’s delay in taking a decision, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress were planning to shift their MLAs to Congress-ruled Telangana, fearing attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party to poach their legislators.

However, the plane bound to Telangana could not take off due to bad weather, after which the MLAs were brought to a government guest house in Ranchi instead, according to NDTV.

Case against Hemant Soren

The case against Hemant Soren pertains to an alleged scam linked to the ownership of a 7.16-acre land parcel in Ranchi, which the central law enforcement agency claims was acquired through the “proceeds of crime” involving the illegal sale of Army land.

He was arrested after more than seven hours of questioning by the central agency. A day before his arrest, the Enforcement Directorate had seized Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury sports utility vehicle from his Delhi home.

The former Jharkhand chief minister also moved the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging his arrest. The court is slated to hear the matter on Friday.

