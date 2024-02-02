The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided the office of research and advocacy organisation Centre for Equity Studies and the home of its director, activist Harsh Mander, people familiar with the developments said.

The raids are being carried out in a fresh case of alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, Scroll has learnt. The Central Bureau of Investigation has questioned several persons in connection with the case as part of its preliminary enquiry.

Officials from the central agency first arrived at the office of Centre for Equity Studies in Delhi’s Adchini area, and then at Mander’s home in the Vasant Kunj area.

In June, the Union home ministry had suspended the think tank’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licence for 180 days. The ministry had said that Mander was regularly writing columns for newspapers such as The Indian Express, The Hindu, The Wire, the Hindustan Times, The Quint and Scroll.

The government alleged that Mander accepted foreign contributions amounting to Rs 12,64,671 from 2011-’12 to 2017-’18 as “professional receipts/ payments from the FCRA account of the association [Centre for Equity Studies]”. This, the home ministry said, violated the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.