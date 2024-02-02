The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest in an alleged land scam case, Live Law reported.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi told the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president to approach the High Court instead. The bench said he was free to ask that his petition be heard expeditiously.

On Wednesday, Soren resigned as Jharkhand’s chief minister just before the Enforcement Directorate arrested him. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating allegations of money-laundering in the case.

On Thursday evening, Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Champai Soren to form the new government.

The case against Hemant Soren pertains to an alleged scam linked to the ownership of a 7.16-acre land parcel in Ranchi, which the central law enforcement agency claims was acquired through the “proceeds of crime” involving the illegal sale of Army land.

He was arrested after more than seven hours of questioning by the central agency. A day before his arrest, the Enforcement Directorate had seized Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury sports utility vehicle from his Delhi home.