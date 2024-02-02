Tamil actor Vijay on Friday announced his decision to enter politics with his own party, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

The party’s name translates to “Victorious Tamil Association”.

The 49-year-old actor, who is popularly known as “Thalapathy”, clarified that the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam will not contest this year’s Lok Sabha elections. It will make its electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Vijay said in a statement that he has been working on public welfare projects for many years through his fan club-turned-non-government organisation, but he would not be able to bring about widespread social and economic reforms without political power.

“I am aiming at a corruption-free, progressive and secular government considering the current political climate that divides people on the basis of religion and caste,” his statement read.

Speculation was rife that the actor was set to join politics.

The process to register the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam has been initiated. The party’s leader, functionaries and its internal rules were approved at a meeting in Chennai on January 25.

He said that the party’s campaign for 2026 state elections will start after the upcoming general elections.

“I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and completely involve myself in the politics of public service,” he said. “I consider this as my gratitude towards the people of Tamil Nadu.”