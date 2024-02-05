Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain on Sunday was among the winners for three Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Performance, Best Contemporary Instrumental Album and Best Global Music. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia won two of the awards along with Hussain.

Fusion band Shakti – comprising Hussain, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan – won the award for Best Global Music for the album This Moment.

Hussain, Chaurasia, Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer won the award for Best Global Music Performance for Pashto. The song beat Abundance of Millets – which was performed by Indian-American singer Falguni Shah and her husband, singer Gaurav Shah. The song Abundance of Millets featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hussain, Chaurasia, Fleck and Meyer won the award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for As We Speak.

Hussain – along with Meyer, Fleck and Chaurasia – were also nominated for Best Instrumental Composition for Motion.

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’s song What Was I Made For, which was featured in the 2023 film Barbie, won the award for Song of the Year.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

United States-based organisation The Recording Academy presents the Grammy Awards annually to recognise outstanding achiements in the music industry.