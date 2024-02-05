The Gujarat Police on Sunday arrested an Islamic preacher from Mumbai for an alleged provocative speech last week, reported PTI.

The cleric, Mufti Salman Azhari, reportedly made inflammatory remarks in Gujarat’s Junagadh on January 31.

After a video of the speech was shared widely on social media, the police filed a case against Azhari and event organisers Mohammed Yusuf Malek and Azim Habib under Sections 153B (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (2) (making statements conducive to public mischief).

On Monday, Azhari was shifted to Junagadh district after a magistrate in Mumbai issued transit remand for two days, Mumbai police officials told Scroll.

For the event January 31, the accused persons had taken police permission stating that Azhari would speak in in Junagadh about religion and raise awareness about drug de-addiction, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying.

The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch of Junagadh Police.

When the police took Azhari in custody in Mumbai, a large crowd of his supporters gathered outside Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai, demanding that he be released immediately, ANI reported.

The police also asked Azhari to address the crowd gathered outside the police station.

“Neither am I a criminal, nor have I been brought here for committing a crime,” he told the crowd. “They [police] are doing the required investigation. I am cooperating with them and so should you since it can lead to law and order problems.”

He added: “If you love me please leave the area peacefully it should not cause inconvenience to the police.”

The police also filed a case against the crowd that had gathered outside the police station under provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to the use of criminal force to deter public servants from doing their duty, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. Three persons have been arrested in the case.