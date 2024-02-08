Jammu and Kashmir: Migrant worker from Punjab shot dead by suspected militants
Another person was critically injured after sustaining bullet injuries.
A migrant worker from Punjab was shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday.
The worker who died was identified as Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar.
The Kashmir Police said in a social media post that another person, Rohit, was critically injured after sustaining bullet injuries.
The area where the firing took place has been cordoned off.
After the attack, National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah extended their condolences to Singh’s family.
“Violence should have no place in our society and such acts of barbarity only serve to hinder the progress and peace we strive for,” the National Conference stated in a social media post.
Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also said she condemns the “cowardly act of violence”.
BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said such “inhuman acts of violence will not be tolerated in Kashmir”, reported Hindustan Times.
“The attack took place on occasion of Shab-e-Meraj, which shows that terrorists do not have any religion,” said Thakur. “I urge police to act swiftly and punish the culprits.”
This was the first targeted attack on a migrant worker in Kashmir this year.
In October, a migrant labourer was shot dead by suspected militants in the Pulwama district. Prior to that, three migrant labourers from Bihar were shot at by suspected militants in Shopian district in July.