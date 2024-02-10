The stockpiling of arms, stones and petrol bombs suggested that the violence that erupted in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani was a “planned attack”, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday, reported PTI.

On Thursday, municipal authorities in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura locality demolished a madrasa that was allegedly built illegally on government land and an adjoining mosque. This led to clashes between the locals and police officials. While the locals threw stones at the police and set vehicles on fire, the police hurled tear gas shells and baton-charged them to control the violence.

At least six persons were killed in the violence, Superintendent of Police (City) Harbans Singh told PTI. Seven people were undergoing treatment at three different hospitals on Friday. Three of them were said to be in a serious condition.

Some of the persons killed in the violence had gunshot wounds.

On Friday, Dhami said that every “rioter involved in arson and stone pelting should be identified and strictest action taken against them”.

He claimed that there had been an “attempt to kill” police and administration officials, reported The Indian Express.

“When police and administration teams went to remove the encroachment, they were attacked with petrol bombs, stones,” said the chief minister. “There was arson, an attempt to kill. Some people tried to create tension in Uttarakhand. Strict action will be taken as per the law.”

He added: “Video footage of the whole incident is being retrieved, and those who damaged government and public property will be made to pay for it. We are with the people who got injured.”

Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh said that the demolition was carried out according to a High Court order. She said that it was not an “isolated activity and was not targeted at any particular property”, ANI reported.

She also stated that the orders to open fire with instructions to shoot the rioters in the leg were issued when the mob attacked the police station.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar said that those found to be involved in the attacks on police personnel will be booked under the stringent National Security Act, reported the news agency.

At least 1,100 police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent any violence.

PN Meena, the senior superintendent of police in Nainital, said that a case has been registered against 19 named and 5,000 unidentified persons.

“Several people have been taken into custody and miscreants are being identified and searched for them,” Meena was quoted as saying by ANI.

A curfew has also been ordered in the area and mobile internet services have been suspended.

Haldwani’s municipal commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, told Scroll that the structures were built on nazul land – government land meant for public utilities.

However, local councillor Shakeel Ahmad said that the High Court had not given a final decision on removing the encroachments, The Indian Express reported.

“The next date of hearing was February 14 and when the administration came, we requested them to stop until then,” he said. “We said that we will not stop the administration from demolishing the structure if the court decision is against us. But they did not listen.”

The neighbourhood had been tense since January 30, when civic authorities issued an order to demolish the structures.

Also read: Uttarakhand madrasa at centre of violence was demolished without a court order