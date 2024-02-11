The Trinamool Congress on Sunday named journalist Sagarika Ghose among its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

Apart from Ghose, the party also nominated Sushmita Dev, Mohammed Nadimul Haque and Mamata Thakur for the election.

The Trinamool Congress said it hoped the four candidates would work towards upholding the party’s legacy of “indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian”.

Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted later on the same day. Five of these seats are from West Bengal.