Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that despite the Bharatiya Janata Party’s efforts to disrupt his government, his party will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader made the comments while addressing a rally in Punjab’s Tarn Taran.

“BJP is scared that if AAP completes so many welfare works, nobody will be able to stop AAP’s win,” he said. “They are stopping me in Punjab and in Delhi as well. They do not allow me to do any work. This time, the people of Delhi have decided that they will elect AAP candidates from all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.”

He added that people of Punjab should also elect Aam Aadmi Party candidates from all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“If you give us all 13 seats, nobody will dare to stop welfare work in the state,” Kejriwal said.

दिल्ली के लोगों ने AAP को 7 की 7 Seats देने की ठान ली है



Punjab की भी 13 की 13 Loksabha seats देकर Bhagwant Mann जी के हाथ मज़बूत कर दो



फिर केंद्र सरकार और Governor की हिम्मत नहीं होगी कि वो Punjab का पैसा और कोई काम रोकें



-Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/AONzDvvvey — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2024

On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will contest the Lok Sabha elections in all 13 seats in Punjab and the lone constituency in Chandigarh. This came even as the Aam Aadmi Party is in alliance with the Congress in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or the INDIA bloc.