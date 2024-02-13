A day after quitting the Congress, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On Monday, Chavan had also quit as an MLA of the Maharashtra Assembly.

“Today it’s a new beginning of my political career,” Chavan told reporters, reported ANI. “I am formally joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in their office today in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.”

The senior party leader’s exit from the Congress came two days after that of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who quit the party to join the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. In January, Congress leader Milind Deora had defected to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis had said on Monday that “several good leaders from the Congress are in touch with the BJP”, reported India Today. “Those leaders who are connected with the masses are feeling suffocated in Congress,” Fadnavis said.

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan says, "Today it's a new beginning of my political career. I am formally joining the BJP in their office today...I am hopeful that we will work for the constructive development of Maharashtra."

While in Congress, Chavan had held several senior posts. He has been the Lok Sabha MP from Nanded and was the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee from 2015 to 2019.

On Monday, Chavan denied that the Centre’s white paper on alleged mismanagement of the Indian economy prior to 2014 prompted his exit from the Congress. The white paper, presented on the last day of the Budget Session of Parliament last week had mentioned the Adarsh Building scam in which Chavan was implicated, leading to his resignation as the chief minister in 2010.