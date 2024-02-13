The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced that it was willing to offer one of Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats to the Congress, its partner in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or the INDIA bloc.

The INDIA bloc is a coalition of 28 Opposition parties that plans to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming general elections.

The announcement was made at a press conference by Aam Aadmi Party National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak, who also announced that the party will be fielding candidates for one seat in Goa and one additional seat in Gujarat.

PAC की बैठक के बाद Senior AAP Leader और Rajya Sabha Member श्री @SandeepPathak04 जी की Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/5qITi4Bnz8 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2024

“In Delhi, the Congress won zero seats in the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha elections,” Pathak said at first. “In the municipal elections, they won only nine out of 250 seats. If we go by merit, the Congress does not deserve even a single seat to be reserved for it.”

However, Pathak said that his party would be willing to share one Delhi Lok Sabha seat with the Congress in to honour their alliance.

“Talks regarding Delhi should start soon and if no conclusion is reached then we will soon announce our candidates on six seats,” Pathak said, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party had been anticipating seat-sharing talks with the Congress for over a month, which never materialised.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Sunday that despite the Bharatiya Janata Party’s efforts to disrupt his government, his party will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. A day earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had announced that it would contest the Lok Sabha elections in all 13 seats in Punjab and the Union territory of Chandigarh comprising a single constituency.