Farmers’ groups, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, continued their march to Delhi on Wednesday, a day after protestors from Punjab were attacked with tear gas shells by the Haryana Police as they tried to enter cross the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.

A look at the top developments from the farmers’ march:

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday called for a nationwide industrial strike and a grameen Bharat bandh, in which villages will remain closed for all agricultural activities and works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The strike has been called in support of the 21 point demand charter of farmers, and against the excessive use of state force against farmers by police forces on Tuesday. “We strongly protest the repression unleashed on farmers today at Punjab border unleashing lathi charge, rubber bullet and tear gas shelling making many injured and want to clear that the Kisan Movement in India is united and single minded and will resist any such act of authoritarianism and excessive use of state power,” organisation said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Haryana government on Tuesday extended the suspension of internet and bulk SMS services till February 16 in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts, all of which border Punjab. Patiala Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmed Parray on Wednesday said that the authorities in Haryana’s Ambala have restricted the movement of drones along the Punjab-Haryana border, reported PTI. Parray had asked his counterpart in Ambala district to stop the use of drones for firing tear gas at protesting farmers. The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday also extended its support to the protesting farmers and requested the Centre to immediately fulfill all the commitments made to the farmers. “We urge the Centre and Punjab government to find a peaceful resolution of farmers’ just demands through negotiations and not through repression,” party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a tweet. The Opposition parties have criticised the heavy use of force against protestors at Shambhu border saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the Centre is treating farmers like enemies. “Tax payers’s money spent on military grade drone technology should be used to stop Chinese from coming into Galwan,” Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said in a tweet on Wednesday. “Not for domestic policing to injure and stop our farmers from coming to Delhi.”

Also read:

Why farmers from Punjab and Haryana are marching to Delhi again

A decade under Modi: Farmers’ income yet to double, MSP growth slows down