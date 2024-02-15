The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the electoral bond scheme, ruling that it is unconstitutional as it violates the right to information, freedom of speech and could lead to quid pro quo arrangements between donors and political parties.

Electoral bonds that are within the validity period of 15 days but have not been encashed by political parties yet must be returned to the purchaser, the court ordered.

The judgement by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud came in response to a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme.

Electoral bonds are monetary instruments that citizens or corporate groups can buy from the State Bank of India and give to a political party, which then redeems them. The scheme was introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre in January 2018.

The entire process is anonymous since buyers are not required to declare their purchase of these interest-free bonds and political parties do not need to show the source of the money. Only the total amount received through the electoral bonds is revealed to the Election Commission through the audited accounts statements.

However, the Centre can access information about these donors as it controls the State Bank of India.

On Thursday, the court also directed the State Bank of India to immediately stop issuing electoral bonds. It also asked the bank to issue details of the political parties that received electoral bonds from April 12, 2019 and submit them to the Election Commission of India by March 6.

The poll body has been directed to publish the details by March 13 on its website.

The details should include the date of purchase of each electoral bond, the name of the buyer of the bond and the denomination of the electoral bond purchased, reported Live Law. It should also include details of the political parties that have received contributions through electoral bonds since April 12, 2019.

When it introduced the scheme in 2018, the BJP had said that it would bring transparency and accountability in political funding and prevent generation of black money.

On Thursday, the court held that the electoral bonds scheme is not the only way to curb black money.

“Infringement to the right to information is not justified by the purpose of curbing black money,” the judgement said. “Financial contributions to political parties are made for two parties – for support to political party, or contribution may be way of quid pro quo.”

During the hearings in October and early November, the petitioners had argued that anonymous donations to political parties through the scheme promotes corruption and prevents a level playing field between the ruling and the Opposition parties.

However, the Union government argued before the court that electoral bonds are kept anonymous to protect the donors’ political affiliations since these were part of their private lives. Revealing the names of donors could render the scheme ineffective and could lead to a return to cash-based political funding, the government argued.

The government had told the Supreme Court that citizens do not have the right to know the source of funds that political parties receive. The attorney general had argued that the electoral bonds scheme does not impinge on the rights of citizens, and therefore the court need not intervene in the policy domain.

In November, the Election Commission had asked political parties to submit details of all donations they had received through electoral bonds since the scheme began. This was after the Supreme Court told the Election Commission to collect the data and submit it to the court’s registrar general in a sealed cover.

A total of 27,133 electoral bonds worth nearly Rs 16,000 crore were sold in 29 tranches since the scheme was launched in 2018, according to data from a Right to Information reply.

The BJP received nearly Rs 1,300 crore through electoral bonds in the financial year 2022-’23. This is more than seven times the amount raised by the Congress – Rs 171 crore – through the scheme during the same period.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.

