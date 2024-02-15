Farmers’ groups, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, will hold the third round of negotiations with Union ministers on Thursday to press the Centre to accept their demands.

This comes as the protestors are camping at the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu.

A look at the top developments from the farmers’ protest:

Leaders of the farmers’ groups will meet Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in Chandigarh at 5 pm on Thursday. This will be the third round of talks on the 21-point demand charter of the farmers. Their main demand is a law guaranteeing a minimum support price for agricultural commodities and the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Commission Report’s wider recommendations on farming in India. The leaders have said that they will not make any attempts to march towards Delhi till the third round of talks conclude, PTI reported. They will decide their course of action depending on the outcome of the meeting with the Union ministers. The farmers’ groups have called for supporters to block trains across Punjab as part of their protest on Thursday. They have also called for roads in Punjab to be made toll-free for three hours during the day to protest the police’s baton charge on the protesting farmers, The Times of India reported. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, along with central trade unions, have called for a nationwide strike across rural India on Friday.

